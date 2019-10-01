Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Upped Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 13,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 40,397 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 26,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 4.02 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.57 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.87 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,580 shares to 4,580 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9,170 shares to 100,330 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).