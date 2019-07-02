Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lowered Holding by $445,480; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Raised by Highlander Capital Management Llc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 6.59M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $301,788 activity. $42,663 worth of stock was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1. $171,368 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Lawson Scott P on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $136,520 were sold by Goldberg Gary J on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 35.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares to 9,612 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,727 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.