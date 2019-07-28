Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $3.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $3.21 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 40,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 94,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.49 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 10.40M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Goldberg Gary J, worth $136,520 on Friday, February 1.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11,859 shares to 42,787 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 335,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,897 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares to 19,001 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

