Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Clean Yield Group Raised Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $1.18 Million

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 1.61 million shares traded or 30.97% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 8.73M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barrick Gold Reports 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 12,334 were reported by Veritable Lp. Artemis Investment Llp owns 371,703 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 86,612 shares. Tcw Gp reported 13,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arga Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fjarde Ap reported 154,565 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.95M shares. Tiedemann Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,536 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 2,560 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 30,795 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 250,705 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 140,759 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 2.19M shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. On Monday, May 13 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.08 million shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,995 shares to 3,849 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,808 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 60,797 shares. 107,958 are owned by Nomura. Engaged Capital Ltd Company has 54.72% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16.86 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 20,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 200 shares stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 52,210 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0.13% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 1.71M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 133,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 60,767 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 4,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management holds 1.26M shares.