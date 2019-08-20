Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Position by $529,000

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 293,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Consent Solicitation for its 5.875% Notes due 2035 – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 20,570 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Com has 25,185 shares. The California-based Asa Gold Precious Metals has invested 12.63% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Street Corp holds 27.36M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mountain Lake Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 5.07 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 866,007 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 323,701 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Llc has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Int Limited Ca reported 3,678 shares. Dupont Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,368 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 349,860 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 90,212 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,554 shares. 100 were reported by Hillsdale Management. Andra Ap reported 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 1.14M shares or 0.38% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 62,850 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Lc, California-based fund reported 14,472 shares. Montecito Bankshares And holds 1.83% or 127,865 shares in its portfolio. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.96% or 30,000 shares. Charter holds 0.52% or 92,918 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.5% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3.16 million shares. Gideon Cap owns 11,354 shares. 1.02M are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Family Capital Trust Commerce holds 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 350 shares.