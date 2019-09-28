Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Boosted Its Position; Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Boosted Cdw (CDW) Stake

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 524,696 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Fenimore Asset Management has 6.72% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 1.82 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.08% or 98,556 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 71,968 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Management LP has 0.18% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Camelot Portfolios Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.07% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3.03M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has 4,440 shares. 103,800 are owned by Korea. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,383 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 168 shares. Sei Investments Company has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares to 8,738 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDW Corporation Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $550 Million of Senior Notes due 2028 – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.