Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Increased Holding by $4.98 Million; As Coca Cola (KO) Share Price Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Stake by $58.47 Million

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 1,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.00M, up from 8,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 9.95 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Entering A New Business Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 222,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Heathbridge Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 814,000 shares. Amp Invsts invested in 232,721 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 97 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 3.50M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 67,280 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort LP holds 4,418 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 37.83 million shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 3.27 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 22,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And Co accumulated 106,349 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 5.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1,090 were reported by Ftb Advsr.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta woman leading campaign to end Target’s use of plastic shopping bags – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.