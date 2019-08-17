Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Decreased Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Tig Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.43M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 356,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 17,866 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Gradient Lc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12,000 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 180,323 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc owns 10,245 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 26,867 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Llc reported 2.45M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,218 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested 4.89% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 18,522 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 4.35M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 540 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 247,451 shares. Brinker invested in 41,307 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.7% or 53,925 shares. Horan Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,936 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dillon Associates Inc reported 49,422 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Financial Management stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0.38% or 1.78 million shares. Essex Fincl Service accumulated 25,204 shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 12,232 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 142,076 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated stated it has 32,937 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 54,369 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 1,695 shares. Ledyard National Bank reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

