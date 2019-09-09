Newmont Mining (NEM) Position Has Lifted by Nordea Investment Management Ab; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Valuation Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 35,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 848,303 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 million, up from 812,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Newmont Mining for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 6.49M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.06% or 20,106 shares. Ci Inc owns 123,550 shares. 12,000 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.45 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Patten Group stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.15% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Creative Planning invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gabelli Inv Advisers, New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Lc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 50 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 154,565 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 237 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Com reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 212,472 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $431.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese (NYSE:CE) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,662 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.5% or 83,216 shares. 29,419 are owned by Trust Inv Advsr. Moreno Evelyn V holds 137,738 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company holds 122,085 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 931,886 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Addison Cap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.86M are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Ifrah Fincl Service accumulated 16,684 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 105,462 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc stated it has 57,325 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 1.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heathbridge has 528,450 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).