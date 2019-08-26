Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Value Rose While Aperio Group Has Lowered Its Position; Dupont Capital Management Increases Holding in Nuvasive (NUVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 181.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 13,416 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 4,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 367,185 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA)

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 28,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 465,920 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67 million, down from 494,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 10.36M shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.