Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $445,480 as Share Price Rose; As A H Belo (AHC) Shares Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $327,000

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in A H Belo Corp (AHC) by 177.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% . The institutional investor held 170,383 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, up from 61,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in A H Belo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 3,702 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has declined 18.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 106,844 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 119,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 183,100 shares to 557,205 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,769 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold AHC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.46% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 160 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.05% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Punch & Associates Inv invested in 0.37% or 1.18M shares. Minerva Advsr Lc has 2.02% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 964,669 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 487,135 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 102,001 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3,148 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 15,900 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 110,000 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $359.23M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 100,617 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Llc invested in 25,774 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 106,863 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.04 million are held by Amer Century Cos Inc. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,950 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Exane Derivatives reported 6,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd holds 0% or 310 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,251 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 46,531 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.03% or 251,879 shares. Bank Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).