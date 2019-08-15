Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $18.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $301,265

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $282.24. About 1.53M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 517,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 7.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.39 million, down from 8.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 3.87 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.38 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares to 121,327 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.08% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. 250 were reported by Blume Cap Mgmt Inc. Hourglass Capital Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 876 shares. Centre Asset Lc holds 15,660 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru accumulated 344 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.05 million shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 229,868 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25% or 108,006 shares. Burney Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability stated it has 665,828 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 65,267 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 63,796 shares to 581,289 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 98,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Will The Proposed Nevada Joint Venture With Barrick Gold Help Newmont Realize Better Value? – Forbes” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 285,820 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Innovations Ltd holds 36,155 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.24% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Trust owns 40,100 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd reported 655,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 2.19M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Panagora Asset reported 176,251 shares. 20,570 were reported by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Patten Group Inc Inc stated it has 42,661 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 8,231 shares. Fincl Corporation invested in 75 shares.