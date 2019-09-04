Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Foundation Resource Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.15 Million; Cme Group (Put) (CME) Position Lifted by Jefferies Group Llc

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (Put) (CME) by 315% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $220.99. About 410,930 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 895,112 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02 million, down from 927,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 2.03M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc owns 6,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 105,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Inc has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aqr Cap Llc holds 0.04% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 85.83M were reported by Blackrock. Majedie Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.75 million shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,319 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp reported 148,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 198,250 were reported by Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Co. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 934,933 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $361.26M for 23.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,231 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank stated it has 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Buckhead Capital Mngmt has 0.84% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 62,200 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital Intll Ltd Ca has 88,060 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 6.11M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.06% or 3,719 shares. 16.37 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,039 shares. Natl Pension Service invested in 0.22% or 348,096 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moore Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Invesco Limited reported 1.09 million shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,907 shares to 32,025 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 65,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,124 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).