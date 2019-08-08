Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Value Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Increased Its Position

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.03 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 99,019 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,910 shares. 341,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 3.98 million shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 217,080 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 16,318 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 20,000 shares. 8,725 are held by United Fincl Advisers Limited Co. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 153,455 shares. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture owns 200,000 shares. Alpha Windward Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,220 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 7.71 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 216,351 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 273 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 458,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $331.53 million for 23.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

