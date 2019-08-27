Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $666,330; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $385,560; Market Value Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 1.47M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 30,194 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 32,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 318,688 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.45 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,847 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,164 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has 3.25 million shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Cv Starr Com Inc Tru stated it has 3.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Park Avenue Ltd Co owns 10,592 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,354 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 248,774 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 1.48% or 109,664 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.26% or 6,766 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com holds 2,995 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 29,055 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 0.78% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sfmg Limited accumulated 0.03% or 1,067 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,352 shares to 66,416 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total Us Bond Mar (AGG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal – Investing News Network” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Global Turbulance Could Drive Gold Investment Through The Roof – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Buy Gold At A Discount – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 25,774 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.7% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 902,829 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 9,714 shares. Ci Incorporated accumulated 123,550 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 70,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Thematic Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.02M shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Macquarie holds 0% or 7,200 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt has 70,993 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 82,000 are owned by Polar Asset Prns. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15M shares.