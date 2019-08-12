Newmont Mining Holding Co (NEM) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.73 Million

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp Holding Co (NEM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 20,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 869,098 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, down from 889,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.17 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM)

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 291,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 1,312 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 45 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 0.26% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). American Gru has 188,699 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.08% or 1.92 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 0.01% or 17,558 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 12,462 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 1.27 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 508,429 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0% or 12,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 151,300 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Gold Stocks and Gold Production: A Beginner’s Guide – Investing News Network” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls Internation by 8,550 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $65.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 515,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 33,361 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 5,073 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 10,407 shares. Martin Company Tn invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Korea has invested 0.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palouse Capital Management reported 145,999 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0.57% or 34,780 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 202,528 shares. Beese Fulmer Management Inc has 105,903 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 3,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Budros Ruhlin And Roe accumulated 1.96% or 37,416 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,141 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 1.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 273,289 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,317 shares to 132,258 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.