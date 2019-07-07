Newmont Mining Corp. (Put) (NEM) Market Value Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Upped by $9.24 Million Its Holding; Valley National Advisers Maintains Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 315.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 18,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (Put) (NEM) by 683.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 263,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 5.84M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (NYSE:PPL) by 19,500 shares to 430,800 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 6,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,354 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. Shares for $122,605 were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Friday, January 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $136,520 was sold by Goldberg Gary J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,587 shares to 2,114 shares, valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).