Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Rose While Cibc Asset Management Has Increased Position by $532,418; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $5.20 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 14,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.22M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 7.40 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 157,842 shares to 734,676 shares, valued at $56.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 50,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,002 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.37 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

