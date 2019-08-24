Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019; Netflix Has 1.54 Sentiment

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:NEM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s current price of $39.30 translates into 0.36% yield. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Netflix Inc (NFLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 519 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 336 decreased and sold stock positions in Netflix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 325.56 million shares, down from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Netflix Inc in top ten holdings increased from 41 to 61 for an increase of 20. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 285 Increased: 360 New Position: 159.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is 1.60% above currents $39.3 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.22 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s activities and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,247 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 70,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 20,570 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 358 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.09% or 728,614 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 0.17% or 943,360 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & holds 106,844 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,561 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 848,303 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 101,098 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 903,379 shares. 362,710 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. holds 46.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Barton Investment Management owns 541,414 shares or 32.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Srs Investment Management Llc has 28.64% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. has invested 19.64% in the stock. Ems Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 546,870 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.