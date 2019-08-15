Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019; Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (GSM) Shorts Decreased By 3.63%

Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM) had a decrease of 3.63% in short interest. GSM’s SI was 2.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.63% from 2.07M shares previously. With 521,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSM)’s short sellers to cover GSM’s short positions. The SI to Ferroglobe Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.47%. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 443,494 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe 1Q Net $35.6M; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE TO REINSTATE DIV W/ INTERIM PAYMENT 6C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DOC WILL NOT ISSUE ANTIDUMPING OR COUNTERVAILING DUTY ORDERS AND WILL TERMINATE ITS INVESTIGATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Resumes Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Global Silicon Metal Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players are Ferroglobe, The Quartz Corp, and Elkem – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 23/03/2018 – Ferroglobe Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – SILICON-BASED ALLOYS EXPERIENCED A 8.4% INCREASE QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DECIDED TO REINSTATE DIVIDEND WITH AN INTERIM PAYMENT OF $0.06 PER SHARE WITH A RECORD DATE OF JUNE 8

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:NEM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s current price of $37.97 translates into 0.37% yield. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 10.66 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Earns $4.2 Million in First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020; Highlighted by Strong Loan Growth and Solid Revenue Generation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pool Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $218.17 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 23,288 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 106,863 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 6,589 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny owns 7,303 shares. Bartlett & Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 171 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 478 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.02% or 10,217 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 19,616 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 10,245 shares. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 608,759 shares. 1.15M are owned by Martingale Asset Lp. Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 21,362 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.05% or 172,888 shares.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.13 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s activities and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is 1.50% above currents $37.97 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.