Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019; CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (CGEMY) Sellers Increased By 3.85% Their Shorts

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:NEM) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s current price of $38.58 translates into 0.36% yield. Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had an increase of 3.85% in short interest. CGEMY’s SI was 37,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.85% from 36,400 shares previously. With 237,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s short sellers to cover CGEMY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 52,896 shares traded. Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 62,500 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 2.03M shares. Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Strs Ohio has 1.55M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Madison Investment Hldg accumulated 290,900 shares. North Star Investment Corp reported 160 shares. Westpac Banking holds 42,018 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 44,380 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 15,055 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.35% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 28,350 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2.22 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is -0.10% below currents $38.58 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of NEM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.63 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s activities and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname.

