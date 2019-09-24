Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose While Malaga Cove Capital Cut Stake; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Market Value Rose, Winfield Associates Has Boosted Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 2.86 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 4.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 27,636 shares. Ruffer Llp reported 4.53M shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,682 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 105,900 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 24,385 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 72,723 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 1.24M shares stake. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 171 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 22,039 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.64 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 22,997 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 31,267 shares. Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,458 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 3,835 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 29,209 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 16,505 shares. 1.51M are owned by Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 7.42M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 14,428 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Indexiq Advsr holds 0.15% or 60,947 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.09% or 25,936 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.82M shares. Hm Payson And Communications holds 796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 81,662 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 75,365 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 18,950 shares stake. 7,565 were accumulated by Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Company.