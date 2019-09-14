Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose While High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Partners Group Holding Ag Increases Holding in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 46,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 421,844 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.01M, up from 375,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 999,698 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 274.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 53,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 72,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Grain Producers Eye Port Congestion, Winter Conditions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 3,582 shares to 480,109 shares, valued at $41.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,053 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group by 43,490 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.