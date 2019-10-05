Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lowered Its Position by $5.66 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 5,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 53,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 20,569 shares to 64,504 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

