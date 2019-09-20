Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose While Westpac Banking Boosted Its Position; Golub Group Increased Stake in Owens Ill (OI) by $318,767

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 16,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 58,186 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24B, up from 42,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 1.77 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 645,735 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Llc invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Schroder Inv Group has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Andra Ap reported 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bessemer Grp has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp holds 0.13% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Mgmt Limited has 1.30 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 282,708 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic owns 15,297 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 3,384 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 73,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 375,566 are held by Stack Fin Mngmt Inc. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ls Advsrs Ltd Co reported 23,188 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9,500 shares to 73,762 shares, valued at $3.39B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,487 shares, and cut its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,320 are held by Shell Asset Com. Bernzott owns 1.39 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. 212,343 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Com. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 296,341 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,594 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.12% or 1.53M shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 32,168 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 43,292 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 307,598 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 23,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3.34 million are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 65,515 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. James Inv accumulated 118,024 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by Williams Carol A.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,064 shares to 233,155 shares, valued at $46.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,148 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).