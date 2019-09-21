Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose While Blackrock Has Lifted Its Position; Nea Management Company Position in Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Trimmed by $83.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 23.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 109.65 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 billion, up from 85.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33 million, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 99,944 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Is Down 97% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genocea Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $39 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Genocea Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Provides Corporate Update, Including First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea to Present at the Cowen & Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 32,480 shares to 158,237 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 341,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.59 million shares, and cut its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF).