Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Maintained by Gam Holding Ag; Financial Architects Has Boosted Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.04 Million

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 164,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 469,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04 million, up from 304,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 6.67 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 16470.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 18,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 5.10 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

