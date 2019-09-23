Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Has Upped by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Holding

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 408,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.10 million, up from 711,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,017 shares to 52,386 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate accumulated 0.09% or 24,290 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 373,029 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Field And Main Financial Bank has 100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.92% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 97,596 were accumulated by First Lp. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,091 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Capital World Invsts stated it has 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Exane Derivatives reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc owns 15,969 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goelzer Investment has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings.