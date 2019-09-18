Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Boosted by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc; Bamco Has Cut Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) by $1.37 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 1.54 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 41,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 360,476 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 401,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 134,600 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 98,275 are owned by Grs Advsrs Ltd Llc. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 33,976 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 208,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 138,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 14,080 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 0% or 307 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 44,156 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Ajo Lp invested in 138,450 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.09% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 534,520 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 28,500 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,908 shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.76M for 16.68 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “San Francisco Ferry Building sells for $291 million to Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10,338 shares to 302,706 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyft Inc by 5,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

