Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Raised Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 9.77M shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 1.22 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,062 shares to 234,295 shares, valued at $43.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,855 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Cap Prns Llc invested in 0.42% or 26,123 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 457,530 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% or 24,973 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 402,121 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory owns 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,998 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 117,024 shares. Miller Inv Lp holds 10,665 shares. Cambridge owns 14,062 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability has 15,916 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc owns 85,000 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 87,738 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% or 36,979 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 8.01M shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW) by 66,160 shares to 202,475 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,249 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.30M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fruth Invest Mgmt accumulated 30,718 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Foundation Resources Mgmt has invested 8.74% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.09% or 3,025 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). James Research holds 0.13% or 45,657 shares. Commerce Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 33,120 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.56M shares. Kistler holds 501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 100,130 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc has 18,343 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).