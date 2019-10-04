Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Its Holding; Kimball Electronics (KE) Holder Indexiq Advisors Lifted Stake by $535,888

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 5.33M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 69.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 33,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The institutional investor held 81,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 48,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 62,051 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 90,095 shares. 1.36M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 232,721 shares. Blair William Il has 56,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 1.25M shares stake. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tarbox Family Office reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.36% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,223 shares. Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Lc holds 0.36% or 9,199 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 8.28M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.06% or 11.87 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 47,669 shares to 86,558 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 21,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,251 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold KE shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.71 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 4,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Lc has 0.49% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 368,642 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,979 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited invested 0.06% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 47,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 419,990 shares. 183,463 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% or 134,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 13,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 20,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 37,779 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 29,995 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 10,368 shares. Moreover, Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 486,377 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 60,064 shares.