Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Stake by $615,600 as Stock Price Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $25.40 Million; Stock Price Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73 million, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,100 shares to 342,100 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Take a Shine to Newmont Goldcorp – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update on Newmont Goldcorp at Denver Gold Forum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Pricing of 2.800% Senior Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Orevada Metals, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 67,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,627 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.