Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Has Upped Position by $549,062 as Shares Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) as Share Price Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84 million, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 327,114 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 4.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 143,975 shares to 882,683 shares, valued at $70.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,708 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,049 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 68,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,205 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sironainc.