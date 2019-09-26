Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Increased Holding by $380,000; Oxbow Advisors Raised Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position by $942,800; Share Value Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 23,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 109,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 86,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 8.33 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.77 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Quality Muni I (NEA) by 444,262 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fd (EIM) by 82,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,796 shares, and cut its stake in Short Incom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 255,520 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 86,583 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 0.89% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 56,534 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5,531 shares. Castleark Management owns 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 9,360 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 363,259 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 35,694 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 331,431 shares. 6,051 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited. Kings Point Mngmt owns 9,474 shares. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.25% or 54,203 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 152,936 shares. Fdx Inc reported 31,969 shares. Korea Invest Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

