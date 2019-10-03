Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Raised Its Holding by $4.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Guardian Investment Management Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 36.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 3.40M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW) by 66,160 shares to 202,475 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bk Of Ny Mellon Cp (NYSE:BK) by 67,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,221 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Orevada Metals, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Gold Rally Resembling 2016 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 111,502 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,385 shares stake. Smith Moore & Company accumulated 31,896 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 36,332 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.22% or 48,251 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hexavest Inc reported 1.33% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 30,311 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.12% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 of the Best OTC Stocks to Buy for Future Growth – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.