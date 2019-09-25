Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Has Lowered Position by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chemical Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 2.81 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 170.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,862 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 816,516 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,853 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advsr. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,622 shares. Country Club Co Na reported 23,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 94,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.14% or 3.79 million shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 25,130 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.81M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc holds 1.19% or 236,067 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 170,486 shares. Whitnell And reported 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wedgewood Prns Incorporated owns 2.00M shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,432 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust invested in 5,954 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 3,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 31,539 shares to 47,871 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 3,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,363 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Can Solid Sales Ease Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares to 8,895 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp opens all-electric Borden ‘mine of the future’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Company reported 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 30,311 shares. Pettee Incorporated has 24,134 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 13,906 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 5.65 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 911,840 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 12,162 shares. Empyrean Capital LP reported 129,558 shares. 50 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Com. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 290,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Rockshelter Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 25,133 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.46% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.14% or 3.97 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1.02 million shares.