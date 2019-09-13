Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Malaga Cove Capital Has Decreased Position; Portland Global Advisors Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lifted by $576,472

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $195.88. About 525,343 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.99 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 19,420 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.24% or 292,026 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Accredited Invsts, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,838 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 3,513 shares. Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Capwealth Advsrs Lc has 0.98% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 37,010 shares. 1,351 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,757 shares stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc owns 1.97% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,947 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 981 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sg Americas has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 116,422 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc has 68,910 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 4.51M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 38,170 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 30,311 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 24,249 shares. 24,134 are held by Pettee Invsts Inc. The California-based Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Comerica State Bank owns 157,094 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.39% or 884,100 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership invested in 605,537 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 557,062 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Close owns 18,897 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. F&V Management Ltd Liability holds 159,025 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.7% or 469,035 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 1.18 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.