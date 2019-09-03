Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder Capital International Investors Lifted Its Stake by $445,375 as Share Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Smart Portfolios Upped Holding

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.11M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 12,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 3.89M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp & stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Iat Reinsurance Com reported 15,000 shares stake. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 198,677 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,051 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.09 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 387,849 shares. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 246,186 shares. Argi Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 15,168 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 81,479 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.99% or 48,088 shares in its portfolio. Bell Comml Bank holds 43,135 shares. 6,016 are owned by Strategic Financial Ser. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4.04M shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 363 shares or 0% of the stock.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,419 shares to 41,664 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

