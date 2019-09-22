Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shareholder American International Group Has Lifted Its Holding; Haverford Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 21,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 751,355 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.13M, up from 730,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 94,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 282,971 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, up from 188,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com owns 114,297 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. United Fire Group Inc Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rnc Mgmt Lc reported 4,959 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 3,495 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Apg Asset Nv reported 2.19 million shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 384,958 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust owns 78,431 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Notis holds 19,035 shares. Bancorp Of The West owns 12,551 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 20,838 shares. Old Republic has 787,500 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 2.71 million shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 32,760 shares to 399,837 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS).

