Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Reaches $40.67 52-Week High; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL)

The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.33 target or 9.00% above today’s $40.67 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $33.35B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $44.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.00 billion more. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 3.15 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM)

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 18.33% above currents $8.73 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is -1.82% below currents $40.67 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 24.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $33.35 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $250.56 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Thursday, May 30. 14,000 shares were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R., worth $112,610. Reeves Michael L also bought $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 519,571 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015