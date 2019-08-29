Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Reaches $40.24 After 8.00% Down Move; Fairview Capital Investment Management Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc acquired 19,004 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 798,233 shares with $53.29 million value, up from 779,229 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 297,748 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.99 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is -0.77% below currents $40.24 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 62,405 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 1.15M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.52% or 108,600 shares. 5,744 were accumulated by Ballentine Ptnrs Llc. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,086 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Finance Counselors owns 129,997 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 49,046 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs owns 7.70M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 880,048 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.7% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 266,100 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 698 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 63,128 shares. Peninsula Asset Management holds 46,823 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 75,744 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 538 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 5,240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 17,450 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp has 25,803 shares. 14,625 are owned by Peoples Financial Ser Corp. Manchester Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 7,835 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors. 287,793 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.02% or 2,450 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Andra Ap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.64% above currents $74.49 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley.