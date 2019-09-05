Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Reaches $39.18 After 4.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Covering Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Among 2 analysts covering Rolls-Royce Group PLC (LON:RR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rolls-Royce Group PLC has GBX 1367 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1237’s average target is 59.82% above currents GBX 774 stock price. Rolls-Royce Group PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 7. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. See Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) latest ratings:

The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 3.19 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONTThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $32.12 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $37.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEM worth $1.28 billion less.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, makes, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 14.93 billion GBP. The firm operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 774. About 1.23M shares traded. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Rolls-Royce Holdings’s (LON:RR.) Shareholders Feel About The 47% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Markets Stabilize After China Shock; Vivendi Surges on UMG Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $32.12 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is 1.91% above currents $39.18 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25.