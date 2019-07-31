Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Reaches $36.80 After 6.00% Down Move; Whitebox Advisors Lowered By $884,934 Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 48.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 104,004 shares with $1.04M value, down from 202,330 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $89.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 88.86M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits

The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.54M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADAThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $30.17 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $34.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NEM worth $1.81B less.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt owns 1.35M shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 126,602 shares. Stearns Financial Services Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,026 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,954 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc, New York-based fund reported 6.24 million shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,904 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 7.28M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 144,759 are owned by Harvey Limited Liability. 27,957 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Mngmt. Great Lakes Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 6.10 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 763,468 shares. Round Table Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,260 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tru Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A reported 37,603 shares. American Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 2.93M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For General Electric – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) stake by 38.83 million shares to 52.04M valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) stake by 3.75M shares and now owns 5.35M shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 3.98M shares. Artemis Investment Llp accumulated 371,703 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 893,521 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement owns 23,288 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc reported 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Investment Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 6,536 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Lp accumulated 216,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $30.17 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.