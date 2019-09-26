Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position Held by Shell Asset Management Co; As Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Market Value Rose, Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Stake by $1.16 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 21,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 32,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 809,652 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video)

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 38,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 524,439 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, up from 486,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 1.06 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Co Investment Advisers Inc accumulated 0.04% or 9,000 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Morgan Stanley owns 3.58M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Co holds 0.02% or 2,211 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0% or 265 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 233,494 shares. Semper Augustus Gru Limited Liability Company has 288,349 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 7.92M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 130,195 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.18% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blackstone owns 50,000 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blackrock invested in 0.18% or 109.65M shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 11,262 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,147 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.27% or 53,774 shares. Michigan-based Chemical State Bank has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc reported 56,465 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Management has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stonebridge Cap Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6.00M shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 4,830 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.73% or 5,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 266,205 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 40,690 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 34,983 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 12,216 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.03% or 1,146 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.