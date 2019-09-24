Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position Has Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Lowered Stake by $471,618

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 63,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 282,708 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 219,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 6.50M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,666 shares to 28,539 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 6,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,381 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,968 are held by Pictet North America Advisors. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.02% or 68,536 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 490,278 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 352,729 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blume Cap Management Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Com owns 1.69M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,952 shares. Hilton Lc accumulated 164 shares. M&R Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 810 shares. 19 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd. Fil reported 14 shares. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 6.38% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 814,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.30M shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 222 shares. Cap Investors holds 1.96M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Staley Advisers holds 42,777 shares. Colonial Trust reported 4.59% stake. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 177,308 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,844 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,408 shares. 521,091 are held by Gotham Asset Llc. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 1.01M shares. The Illinois-based Mendel Money Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 94,908 are owned by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Co Delaware. Bainco Intl Investors holds 3.69% or 118,081 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,723 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,330 shares to 261,019 shares, valued at $39.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 10,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.