Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped by $3.92 Million Its Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 7,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 35,977 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 103,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 283,278 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 180,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 9.88 million shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 90,095 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.45% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 524,439 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 130,195 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ww Asset Management accumulated 53,598 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Valley Natl Advisers owns 656 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.13% or 17,093 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 38,170 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 0.07% or 55,227 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 891,479 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 105,900 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Management reported 1.29M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management reported 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 23,311 shares to 116,557 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 35,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,350 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 174,394 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 83,959 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 49,658 were accumulated by Papp L Roy And Assoc. Private Na holds 11,990 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,050 shares. Intact Investment owns 2,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 10,549 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 800 shares. Maple Mgmt accumulated 48,468 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 12,926 were accumulated by Somerset Tru. Aimz Limited Liability Co invested in 890 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 2,554 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,487 shares to 219,187 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

