Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Position Held by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 1150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 245,180 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 9.77M shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28,920 shares to 71,581 shares, valued at $135.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,741 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).