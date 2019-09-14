Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Its Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Wms Partners Lowered Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 5,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 17,522 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 23,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 54,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 154,671 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 100,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares to 330,385 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,843 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 3.22% or 300,000 shares. 6,549 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Agf Invs Inc stated it has 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Loews holds 32,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 16,214 shares or 0.08% of the stock. F&V Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 159,025 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 282,113 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 69,595 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 14.96 million shares. Nomura Inc reported 1.05M shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 92,021 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company reported 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Westport Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Birinyi Associates Inc accumulated 5,250 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Schaller Investment Gp Inc accumulated 8,461 shares. Cumberland Prns accumulated 9,200 shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Field Main Retail Bank has 5,529 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp owns 134,808 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 17,013 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 12,944 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oldfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 34,881 shares.