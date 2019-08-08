Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Tobam Lifted Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Valuation Rose, Holder Bvf Has Boosted Its Stake

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 91,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 14.65M shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 743,484 shares traded or 76.77% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 142,928 shares to 95,096 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 17,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.