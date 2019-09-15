Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Position by $1.90 Million; Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $382,386; Valuation Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Finance Corporation In owns 414 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 2.51 million shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc invested 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement has 2.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,000 are owned by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 53,000 were reported by Moore Capital Management L P. Woodstock Corporation invested in 151 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 927,700 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Cap Advisors Limited Partnership reported 10.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). London Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 320 shares. Hm Payson reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.19% or 1,242 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 465 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 203,798 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 173,778 shares. Empyrean Capital Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Eagle Limited Co reported 1.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability owns 56 shares. Da Davidson Co owns 16,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 33,445 shares. Sprott Inc holds 0.32% or 35,337 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 111,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.11% or 19,655 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 301,549 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.21% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Creative Planning holds 22,039 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 275,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.